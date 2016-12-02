Train derails near Pine Bluff

Emergency personnel are responding to a derailed train Friday afternoon in Jefferson County, an office of emergency management official said.

Wesley Hunt with the Jefferson County Office of Emergency Management said the train derailed near Pine Bluff.

He couldn’t provide an exact location or if there were any injuries.

Hunt also said the crash possibly involved hazardous materials. The train derailed around 4:20 p.m.

