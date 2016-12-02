Driver dies days after SUV runs off Arkansas highway, hits tree

A driver from Missouri died Thursday at a Memphis hospital a week after his SUV ran off an Arkansas highway and hit a tree.

The wreck happened Nov. 24 as Eddie D. Kent, 57, of Cape Girardeau, Mo., was driving a 1994 Isuzu Rodeo south on Arkansas 25 in Lynn in Lawrence County, Arkansas State Police said.

The Rodeo drifted off the highway around 1:40 p.m. and hit a tree, according to a preliminary report.

Kent was taken to the Regional Medical Center in Memphis, where he died from his injuries Thursday, authorities said.

No one else was reported injured in the crash.

Police didn't specify what may have caused the vehicle to leave the road. Conditions at the time were said to be clear and dry.

The death was at least the 501st reported on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.