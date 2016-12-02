83-year-old identified as gunman fatally shot by authorities in Arkansas

Authorities have released the identity of an 83-year-old man fatally shot after he fired a weapon toward sheriff's deputies Thursday afternoon in Pope County, Arkansas State Police said.

The agency said in a news release that Quinton Phillips of Dover died in the shooting after he confronted deputies with a rifle.

State police said it happened after authorities responded around 3:10 p.m. to a residence in the 2200 block of Morgan Road in the Dover area.

Phillips ignored orders to drop the weapon, police said in the release, and instead "took cover behind a truck and fired the gun at deputies." No lawmen were hit.

At least one deputy returned fire, striking Phillips, authorities said Thursday. He later died from his injuries at a Russellville hospital.

State police said the investigation would ultimately be forwarded to the prosecutor's office to determine "whether use of deadly force by a law enforcement officer was justified as defined by state laws."