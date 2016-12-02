Subscribe Register Login

Friday, December 02, 2016, 7:30 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Police: Two arrested in connection with Fayetteville woman's death

By Staff Report

This article was published today at 4:54 p.m.

A man and a woman were arrested Friday in connection with the Saturday death of a Fayetteville woman, according to a statement posted on the Fayetteville Police Department's Facebook page.

Nicole Cook, 35, and Kevin Cook, 40, both of Fayetteville, were arrested in connection with first-degree murder.

Heather Hill, 40, also of Fayetteville, died Saturday night at Washington Regional Medical Center, according to the statement.

The statement does not provide details about how she died, or how the Cooks were linked to her death.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Police: Two arrested in connection with Fayetteville woman's death

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online