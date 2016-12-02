Home /
Police: Two arrested in connection with Fayetteville woman's death
By Staff Report
This article was published today at 4:54 p.m.
A man and a woman were arrested Friday in connection with the Saturday death of a Fayetteville woman, according to a statement posted on the Fayetteville Police Department's Facebook page.
Nicole Cook, 35, and Kevin Cook, 40, both of Fayetteville, were arrested in connection with first-degree murder.
Heather Hill, 40, also of Fayetteville, died Saturday night at Washington Regional Medical Center, according to the statement.
The statement does not provide details about how she died, or how the Cooks were linked to her death.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Police: Two arrested in connection with Fayetteville woman's death
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.