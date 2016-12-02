Police: Two arrested in connection with Fayetteville woman's death

A man and a woman were arrested Friday in connection with the Saturday death of a Fayetteville woman, according to a statement posted on the Fayetteville Police Department's Facebook page.

Nicole Cook, 35, and Kevin Cook, 40, both of Fayetteville, were arrested in connection with first-degree murder.

Heather Hill, 40, also of Fayetteville, died Saturday night at Washington Regional Medical Center, according to the statement.

The statement does not provide details about how she died, or how the Cooks were linked to her death.