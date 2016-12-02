Subscribe Register Login

Friday, December 02, 2016, 1:26 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

The Recruiting Guy

Recruiting Thursday: Highly recruited safety J'Marick Woods talks upcoming decision

By Richard Davenport

This article was published today at 12:15 a.m.

arkansas-coach-bret-bielema-watches-warmups-prior-to-a-game-against-mississippi-state-on-saturday-nov-19-2016-in-starkville-miss

PHOTO BY JASON IVESTER

Arkansas coach Bret Bielema watches warmups prior to a game against Mississippi State on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016, in Starkville, Miss.

A day before he announces his college decision, Arkansas safety target J’Marick Woods was on Recruiting Thursday to talk about his three finalists and his visit with Coach Bret Bielema and the defensive staff.

Woods, 6-4, 205, 4.6 seconds in the 40 yard dash, of Florence, Alabama has approximately 16 scholarship offers from schools like Arkansas, Michigan, Florida, Tennessee, LSU, Vanderbilt, Duke and Penn State.

He'll reveal his decision at 8:45 Friday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Recruiting Thursday: Highly recruited safety J'Marick Woods talks upcoming decision

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online