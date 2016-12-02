Recruiting Thursday: Highly recruited safety J'Marick Woods talks upcoming decision

A day before he announces his college decision, Arkansas safety target J’Marick Woods was on Recruiting Thursday to talk about his three finalists and his visit with Coach Bret Bielema and the defensive staff.

Woods, 6-4, 205, 4.6 seconds in the 40 yard dash, of Florence, Alabama has approximately 16 scholarship offers from schools like Arkansas, Michigan, Florida, Tennessee, LSU, Vanderbilt, Duke and Penn State.

He'll reveal his decision at 8:45 Friday morning.