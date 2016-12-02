Subscribe Register Login

Friday, December 02, 2016

Arkansas man, 94, killed in car crash

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

This article was published today at 5:45 a.m.

A 94-year-old Magnolia man died Tuesday in a one-vehicle accident in Columbia County, according to a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police.

Herbert Turner was traveling west on Arkansas 98 east of U.S. 79 just after 5 p.m. Tuesday when he failed to negotiate a curve and struck a guardrail, according to the report.

Turner was killed. A juvenile passenger, whom state police did not identify, was injured and taken to the Medical Center of South Arkansas, the report says.

It was cloudy, but roads were dry at the time of the accident, state police reported.

Metro on 12/02/2016

Print Headline: Magnolia man, 94, killed in car crash

Arkansas Online