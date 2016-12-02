Arkansas man, 94, killed in car crash

A 94-year-old Magnolia man died Tuesday in a one-vehicle accident in Columbia County, according to a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police.

Herbert Turner was traveling west on Arkansas 98 east of U.S. 79 just after 5 p.m. Tuesday when he failed to negotiate a curve and struck a guardrail, according to the report.

Turner was killed. A juvenile passenger, whom state police did not identify, was injured and taken to the Medical Center of South Arkansas, the report says.

It was cloudy, but roads were dry at the time of the accident, state police reported.

Metro on 12/02/2016