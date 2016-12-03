Hansen's 2 TDs carry Arkansas State past Texas State, 36-14

SAN MARCOS, Texas — Justice Hansen threw a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown passes and Warren Wand rushed for 135 yards and a score as Arkansas State pulled away from Texas State in the fourth quarter of its Sun Belt Conference finale on Saturday night.

The win clinches a share of the Sun Belt title for the Red Wolves, the team's fifth conference championship in six years.

Texas State, winless in eight conference games, led 14-13 midway through the third quarter after Tyler Siudzinski ran 34 yards for a touchdown.

The lead lasted less than three minutes.

J.D. Houston kicked a 27-yard field goal to put the Red Wolves back into the lead, 16-14. Hansen, who finished 13 of 21 for 179 yards, fired seven yards to Dijon Paschal to start the fourth quarter. Hansen followed that with a 14-yard pass to Blake Mack to make it 29-14 with 9:49 remaining.

Chad Voytik capped the scoring with a 2-yard plunge with 5:30 left.

The Red Wolves (7-5, 7-1) limited Texas State (2-10, 0-8) to just 237 yards of offense.