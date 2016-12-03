Home /
UA women beat Texas Tech, improve to 8-0
By Matt Jones
This article was published today at 5:18 p.m.
PHOTO BY BEN GOFF
FAYETTEVILLE — Jessica Jackson scored 14 points to lead Arkansas to a 66-60 win over Texas Tech on Saturday in the Big 12/SEC Challenge at Bud Walton Arena.
The Razorbacks (8-0) led by as many as 15 points in the fourth quarter, but had to hold off a late run by the Red Raiders. Recee Caldwell hit a pair of 3-pointers in the final minute to twice pull Texas Tech within six points.
Caldwell finished with a game-high 29 points for the Red Raiders (4-3). She made 11 of 25 field goal attempts, including 6 of 12 3-pointers.
Arkansas won despite a bad shooting performance. The Razorbacks finished 32 percent (24 of 74) from the field, but compensated by making six 3-pointers and scoring 13 second-chance points on 20 offensive rebounds.
Malica Monk and Aaliyah Wilson each scored 11 points for Arkansas. Reigning SEC freshman of the week Jailyn Mason had 9 points and 9 rebounds.
The win was the Razorbacks' second in the third year of the Big 12/SEC Challenge.
Arkansas is scheduled to play again Wednesday against Butler (2-5) at home.
