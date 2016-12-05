Arkansas' Lyon College names new president

Lyon College in Batesville has named a new president to succeed its retiring current leader.

The liberal arts college said in a news release that W. Joseph King will start July 1.

King is now a senior adviser to the president and interim executive director at the National Institute for Technology in Liberal Education at Emory & Henry College in Emory, Va.

In a statement, King said he was "honored and humbled" to begin working at Lyon.

"As [Lyon College] approaches its sesquicentennial, it has the potential to define and become a 21st century liberal arts college of the first order," he said. "I am excited to be a part of that process and look forward to getting started in July.”

King will succeed Donald V. Weatherman, the Lyon president since 2009 who announced last year that he is retiring.

