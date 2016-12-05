Arkansas man gets 30 years for sexual assault, rape of 2 girls

BENTONVILLE — A Gravette man was sentenced to 30 years in prison after admitting to raping and sexually assaulting two children.

Matthew Adam Arnold, 27, pleaded guilty Monday to rape, a Class Y felony, and sexual assault in the second degree, a Class B felony. The plea was reached under a agreement Carrie Dobbs, deputy prosecutor, reached with Arnold’s attorney Scott McElveen.

Arnold was arrested June 7.

Arnold's case was investigated by detectives with the Benton County sheriff’s office, according to court documents. The investigation concerned Arnold being accused of sexually abusing 11- and-9-year-old girls, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Both girls had reported that Arnold had inappropriately touched them, the affidavit states.

Arnold was interviewed by Joe Adams and Jeff Simpson, detectives with the sheriff's office. Arnold told them he was sexually abused as a child and had sexual urges toward children, according to the affidavit.

Arnold said he accidentally touched the older girl, but he admitted that he engaged in sexual acts with the younger girl, the document states. The detectives said Arnold told them he stopped because he knew what he was doing was wrong.

Circuit Judge Robin Green accepted the plea agreement.

Arnold was sentence to 30 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction. He must also abide by a suspended sentence agreement for 20 years.

He will be required to register as a sex offender and must complete the prison’s sex offender treatment program.

Arnold can not have any contact with the victims. The judge ordered Arnold not to have any unsupervised contact with any minors.