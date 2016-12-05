Arkansas woman hid drugs in bra, underwear before arrest, police say

A Jonesboro woman was arrested Saturday after officers found various drugs hidden in her bra and underwear, police said.

Around 9:30 p.m., officers stopped a white 2011 Chevrolet Malibu that was making “improper signals” at the intersection of South Carraway Road and Matthews Avenue in Jonesboro, a police report said. The officers then determined the passenger of the car, 31-year-old Mekiala Jones, was on parole.

They then searched Jones and the Impala’s driver. The report said the officer searching Jones soon located bags of methamphetamine and crack cocaine inside her bra.

The officer then told Jones she smelled marijuana and asked her if she was concealing any. According to the report, Jones said she did and removed the drugs from the front of her underwear.

In all, police confiscated 9 grams of meth, .25 grams of crack cocaine and 9 grams of marijuana from Jones, the report said. Police also found $775 in Jones’ left jacket pocket and seized the cash.

The driver was given a warning.

Jones was charged with two counts of drug possession, one count of drug paraphernalia possession and violating parole. She was not listed on the Craighead County jail’s inmate roster as of Monday afternoon.