Police: Arkansas woman calls 911, later arrested after lying about shots being fired

An Arkansas woman was arrested after police said she lied about shots being fired near her apartment complex, according to a report.

Police say Vernesha Jones, 28, of Jacksonville called 911 about shots being fired near her residence at the Willowbend Apartments at 300 Marshall Road at 9:14 p.m., Jacksonville police officer Johnny Hicks wrote in a report.

Hicks reported that he did not hear any shots when he arrived and said dispatch records showed Jones had called police to her residence home that day. No one else had called police about gunshots in the area, Hicks noted.

Jones was arrested and taken to jail, at which time she told police she "was sorry and she did not know it was illegal to call 911 and not tell the truth," Hicks wrote.

Jones faces a charge of communicating a false alarm. Her bail was set at $1,000, and a court date is scheduled for Dec. 15.