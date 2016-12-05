Subscribe Register Login

Monday, December 05, 2016, 1:27 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Police: Little Rock man flees from officers, crashes into parked car

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 1:15 p.m.

kristopher-rakeem-foster-21-of-little-rock

PHOTO BY PULASKI COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Kristopher Rakeem Foster, 21, of Little Rock

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


A Little Rock man was arrested Friday after authorities say he fled from police in his car and crashed into another vehicle before attempting to run away on foot.

Little Rock police attempted to pull over 21-year-old Kristopher Rakeem Foster when the black Pontiac he was driving swerved into an officer's lane, according to a report. Foster fled in his car, then crashed into a parked vehicle before getting out and running away, the officer wrote.

Police eventually caught Foster in the 7300 block of Dahlia Drive, and a baggie of cocaine was found nearby, authorities said. A stolen Glock 23 handgun as well as Xanax tablets and drug paraphernalia were found in his vehicle, according to the report.

Foster faces multiple charges, including fleeing, simultaneous possession of guns and drugs, reckless driving and tampering with evidence.

His bail was set at $20,000, and a court date is scheduled for Dec. 16.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Police: Little Rock man flees from officers, crashes into parked car

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online