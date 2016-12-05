Police: Little Rock man flees from officers, crashes into parked car

A Little Rock man was arrested Friday after authorities say he fled from police in his car and crashed into another vehicle before attempting to run away on foot.

Little Rock police attempted to pull over 21-year-old Kristopher Rakeem Foster when the black Pontiac he was driving swerved into an officer's lane, according to a report. Foster fled in his car, then crashed into a parked vehicle before getting out and running away, the officer wrote.

Police eventually caught Foster in the 7300 block of Dahlia Drive, and a baggie of cocaine was found nearby, authorities said. A stolen Glock 23 handgun as well as Xanax tablets and drug paraphernalia were found in his vehicle, according to the report.

Foster faces multiple charges, including fleeing, simultaneous possession of guns and drugs, reckless driving and tampering with evidence.

His bail was set at $20,000, and a court date is scheduled for Dec. 16.