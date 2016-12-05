Robber strikes employee with pistol at Arkansas restaurant, police say

Police said three armed robbers entered a Hot Springs restaurant Saturday night and one of them hit an employee in the head with a pistol.

In a news release, Hot Springs police said the gunmen — each described as black and male with bandanas over their faces — walked into the Subway located at 3302 Central Ave. around 6:40 p.m.

One of the robbers struck an employee with a gun before they all left with an undisclosed amount of money, police said.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Hot Springs police at (501) 321-6789.