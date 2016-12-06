Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission members to be named

LITTLE ROCK — Members of the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission are to be announced.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Senate President Pro Tem Jonathan Dismang and House Speaker Jeremy Gillam are to announce the appointments Wednesday at the state Capitol.

The five-member commission is to administer and regulate the licensing of medical marijuana dispensaries and cultivation facilities in the state. It is to begin accepting applications for the dispensaries by June.

Voters in November passed a state constitutional amendment legalizing medical marijuana for patients with certain conditions, including cancer, glaucoma, Tourette's syndrome, Alzheimer's disease and hepatitis C.