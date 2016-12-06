TRAFFIC ALERT: Two I-30 lanes to close today in Little Rock for repaving

Work on Interstate 30 in southwest Little Rock will require two eastbound lanes to be shut down for much of today, the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department said.

The inside and center eastbound lanes between West 65th Street and the railroad viaduct just west of Arch Street will be closed for resurfacing work beginning at 10 a.m. The lanes will remain closed until the work is completed, anticipated to be later in the evening, weather permitting.

Drivers should take alternate routes when possible, the department said. Traffic will be controlled by traffic barrels and signage.

