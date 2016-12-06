Jeremiah Ledbetter will play in all-star game

— Arkansas defensive lineman Jeremiah Ledbetter has accepted an invitation to play in the East-West Shrine Game next month.

The 92nd East-West Shrine game will be held on Jan. 21, 2017, at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla., and will be broadcast on the NFL Network at 2 p.m. Central.

Ledbetter leads the Razorbacks with four sacks and is tied for fourth with 43 tackles.

A native of Orlando, Fla., Ledbetter is one of four Razorbacks listed as accepting invitations to the game, joining offensive tackle Dan Skipper, linebacker Brooks Ellis and defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr.