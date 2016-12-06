Police: Arkansas man arrested after shooting 2 dogs

An Arkansas man was arrested after authorities say he shot two of his cousin's dogs with a rifle on Friday.

Pulaski County deputies arrived at the home of Christopher John Hudson, 28, in the 8100 block of Hudson Road in Roland shortly after 5 p.m. after getting a call he had shot a couple of dogs, wrote deputy Justin Burnett in a report.

Hudson tried to block authorities from entering his home, but deputies kicked the door down and arrested him, Burnett wrote.

Authorities then spoke with Hudson's cousin, who said he was deer hunting near his residence when he heard gunshots followed by two dogs "yelping." When he got home, he saw two of his dogs had been shot but were still alive, and he accused Hudson of being the shooter, Burnett wrote.

Authorities reported finding a rifle in the home and Hudson had a bullet in his front pocket, according to the report. Glass and plastic pipes were also found in his bedroom closet, the report said.

Hudson was taken to Pulaski County jail and faces charges of first-degree assault, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing governmental operations.