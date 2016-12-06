Report identifies 2 Little Rock officers at scene of police shooting

A police report identifies two officers who responded to a home in southwest Little Rock where a man was shot by authorities Monday night.

The report, obtained Tuesday by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette through a Freedom of Information request, also does not indicate that the man who was shot was armed.

The document lists Little Rock Police Department officer Kalvin Snow as a suspect in the shooting and Little Rock Police Department officer Marcus Custer as a witness.

The report also identifies the person who was shot as a 30-year-old resident at the home where the shooting took place, 34 Harrow Drive. A spokesman for the Little Rock agency declined comment on the investigation Tuesday, and it wasn't immediately clear if the man's family had all been notified about what happened.

According to a narrative included in the report, the man who was shot initially refused officer orders to remove his hands from his pockets and later "removed one hand from his jacket quickly and extended his arm at the officer."

"The officer then fired his weapon and [the man] fell to the ground," police wrote. "[The man] then extends his hand again at the officer and the officer fired his weapon again."

The man was taken to UAMS Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition Monday night, the report said.

Authorities believe the man who was shot had earlier called 911 and said that he had killed someone and wanted to report a robbery, Little Rock Police Department chief Kenton Buckner said Monday night.

Around 7:20 p.m., the same person called back and said he was going to kill someone else and that he was armed with a 9mm handgun and a ".45," Buckner said.

After officers arrived about 7:30 p.m., they asked for the channel to be held, which allows officers to have direct communication with dispatch without interruption, Buckner said.

At that point, shots were fired, and there was a request for a supervisor and an ambulance, Buckner said.

Read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.