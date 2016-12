How Arkansas has fared in bowl games

Home /

Jim Mooty, (24), Arkansas All America halfback, scoots 20 yards for the second and game-winning touchdown in the Gator Bowl game at Jacksonville, Florida,, Jan. 2, 1960. In the top panel Mooty appears headed for trouble as Georgia Tech defenders bear down. In the center panel Mooty sprints right through. In the bottom panel he heads for the goal line leaving two tech men behind, Arkansas won 14-0. (AP Photo/Jim Kerlin)