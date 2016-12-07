Police: 74-year-old Arkansas woman killed when vehicle collides with parked car

A 74-year-old woman was killed in a crash Wednesday morning in White County, state police say.

The accident happened at 9:14 a.m. when Dee Brannum of Searcy was traveling north on North Sowell Street in Searcy, according to a preliminary report.

Police say the 2008 Toyota that Brannum was driving left the road at West McRae Avenue and collided with a parked vehicle.

Travel conditions at the time of the crash were described as clear and dry.

Brannum’s death was the 506th reported so far this year on an Arkansas road, according to preliminary figures.