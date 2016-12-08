Arkansas D-line commit Troy James not lacking athleticism

Baton Rouge Madison Prep Academy Coach Michael Roach said Arkansas defensive line commitment Troy James isn't lacking for athleticism.

“He’s a real athletic kid at 280 pounds and can dunk a basketball,” Roach said. “I guess that says something about his athleticism right there.”

James, 6-3, 276 pounds, chose the Hogs over approximately 20 scholarship offers from schools like Oklahoma, Kansas, North Carolina State, Wake Forest, SMU and Indiana in November.

Roach said James has the same high energy and intensity of his son, Malcolm, who’s a sophomore linebacker at Texas.

“He was outside when he first came here, and we moved him inside,” Roach said. “He was truly bigger and stronger than most guards and centers we played. He dominated, and the light has kind of gone off in his head. We’re just so proud of him.”

James has 98 tackles, 18 tackles for loss and 11 sacks this season for the 14-0 Chargers. He and Madison Prep will play Sterlington on Friday for the Class 2A state title.

As a junior, James recorded 73 tackles, 13 sacks, 27 quarterback hurries and 5 forced fumbles. He also rushed for 468 yards and 7 touchdowns while having 246 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns.

Roach believes James could see action on both sides of the ball at Arkansas.

“I think he can be a dual threat, and I say that with all sincerity because he’s the best fullback on our team,” Roach said. “I think at the next level with his athleticism he’s going to be a terror at tackle, and he could play fullback.”