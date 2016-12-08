Arkansas man wins $220,000 in state lottery

A Conway man has won nearly a quarter-million dollars in the state lottery.

The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery said in a statement Thursday that Brent Hill won $220,000 in the Natural State Jackpot.

Hill bought the winning ticket at the Murphy Express at 111 W. Pershing Blvd. in North Little Rock.

"Mr. Hill said his first thought upon winning was ‘OMG!’" the lottery said in a statement.

Hill told lottery officials that he will use the winnings toward his wife's medical bills as she recently broke her leg.