Home / Latest News /
Arkansas man wins $220,000 in state lottery
This article was published today at 4:05 p.m.
A Conway man has won nearly a quarter-million dollars in the state lottery.
The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery said in a statement Thursday that Brent Hill won $220,000 in the Natural State Jackpot.
Hill bought the winning ticket at the Murphy Express at 111 W. Pershing Blvd. in North Little Rock.
"Mr. Hill said his first thought upon winning was ‘OMG!’" the lottery said in a statement.
Hill told lottery officials that he will use the winnings toward his wife's medical bills as she recently broke her leg.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Arkansas man wins $220,000 in state lottery
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.