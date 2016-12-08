Police: Woman steals items from North Little Rock Dillard's, threatens manager with pepper spray

A woman fled after being confronted outside Dillard’s in North Little Rock for reportedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of items Saturday from the department store, police said.

The manager of the store at McCain Mall, 3929 McCain Blvd., said that a black woman entered the Dillard’s around 2:50 p.m. Dec. 3, concealed items in a bag and left the store.

An unknown number of miscellaneous clothing items were taken from the store at a value of $2,000, according to a North Little Rock Police Department report.

Police said the manager followed the robber out to the parking lot, where he attempted to confront her but was stopped when the woman pulled out a can of pepper spray.

The manager noted that loss prevention security was not in the area at the time of the robbery.

According to the report, the robber told the store manager to stop following her or she would spray him.

The manager then told the woman of his title, prompting her to tell him she had a gun and to step back, according to authorities.

The robber, described as heavy-set and possibly in her mid-40s, then got into a red Toyota Camry and fled the scene, according to authorities.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.