Arkansas economic commission adds military affairs leader

LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Economic Development Commission is adding a new position that focuses on supporting the state's military installations.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Friday that retired Col. Gary Holland will serve as the commission's director of military affairs, beginning Jan. 1.

The new position was created after a recommendation from the Governor's Military Affairs Committee. Holland is a 25-year Air Force veteran who began his career at the Little Rock Air Force Base. He will be moving back to Arkansas from Washington, D.C., where he has worked as a senior associate for the Center for Strategic and International Studies.