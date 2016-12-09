Council repeals Arkansas voter-passed ordinance that would have reduced members

HELENA-WEST HELENA — The city council in Helena-West Helena has voted to repeal an ordinance approved by voters last month that would have reduced the number of city council members.

The Helena World reported that the ordinance would have cut the number of wards in the city from five to three and reduce the number of council members from 10 to six. More than 60 percent of voters had approved the change in last month's election.

The council voted Tuesday in favor of the repeal.

Mayor Jay Hollowell said he took issue with ordinance because it allowed for at-large council members and said the measure's wording was unclear.

But Elijah Mondy, who led the petition drive to get the proposal on the ballot, called the council's action "a tragedy for our local democracy."