Little Rock man beaten during robbery inside home, police say

A robber demanded that a man hand over money that was reportedly owed before beating him and stealing his phone while inside his Little Rock home, police say.

Authorities were called to the robbery at 6:24 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Kimball Street on the city's east side. At the scene, responding officers noted that the victim was holding an ice pack on the right side of his face.

The man told police that the robber, described as a black male, showed up with the victim's cousin and told the resident to give him money.

When the victim said he did not owe him money, the robber then began hitting the man in the face, police said. After a "few blows," the victim fell to the floor and the robber began hitting him again, the report noted.

The robber later grabbed the victim's phone and fled the scene in an unknown direction with the cousin, according to authorities.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.