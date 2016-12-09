LIVE! in NWA

Home /

MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER — Considered one of the top Christmas musical groups in the nation, Mannheim Steamroller has enjoyed mass acclaim for its rock interpretations of classic holiday songs. The group will travel to Fort Smith for a matinee concert on Tuesday as part of the Season of Entertainment 36 at UAFS. The concert will take place at 3 p.m. at the ArcBest Performing Arts Center in the Fort Smith Convention Center and was added after the original 7:30 p.m. showing sold out. tickets.uafs.edu or 788-7300. $50-$53.