LIVE! in NWA

This article was published today at 1:00 a.m.
KATY GUILLEN & THE GIRLS — Katy Guillen has been influenced by blues, flamenco, rock & roll and folk, and her roots rock trio — Katy (guitar, vocals),...
Today
CongaKeyz Jazz Duo -- 6 p.m., Azul Tequila, Bentonville.
Theta Theorum -- 9 p.m., with Take the Space, Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.
Andrew Raines & The Paradigms -- 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Voxana -- 7 p.m., Bentonville Brewing Co., Bentonville.
American Icon -- 10 p.m., Johnny Cash tribute band, Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Mountain Sprout -- Chelsea's Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Roby Pantall Jazz Duo -- 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges, Bentonville.
Daniel Jordan -- 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Keith Nicholson -- 7 p.m., Fred's Hickory Inn, Bentonville.
Goose -- 9:30 p.m.; Brick Fields at 7; Silver Shakers at 6, George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.
Callie Hopper -- 7 p.m., JJ's Grill, Bella Vista.
Aaron Wood's Band -- JJ's Grill, Dickson Street.
Take Cover -- 8:30 p.m., JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.
Jillia Jackson -- 8:30 p.m., JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.
Wes Hart -- 8:30 p.m., JJ's Grill, Rogers.
Good Luck Slim -- Landry's New Orleans Cafe, Fort Smith.
Randall Shreve -- 8 p.m., Levi's Gastrolounge, Rogers.
The Medicine Man Show -- 8 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
Sad Daddy -- 9 p.m., Ryleighs, Fayetteville. $5.
Caroling on the Creek -- 5-9 p.m., Shiloh Square, Springdale.
Paper Jam Band -- 9 p.m., Shirley's Bar, Springdale. $5.
Me Like Bees -- Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $5.
DJ Boyd -- 10 p.m., Teatro Scarpino, Fayetteville.
Saturday
Still on the Hill -- 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library.
American Icon -- 10 p.m., Johnny Cash tribute band, Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Earl & Them -- Chelsea's Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Escape Tones -- 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Matt Noble -- 7 p.m., Fred's Hickory Inn, Bentonville.
Arkansauce -- 10 p.m.; Dana Louise in the lounge, George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $8.
Keith Nicholson Trio -- 7 p.m., JJ's Grill, Bella Vista.
Wes Hart -- JJ's Grill, Dickson Street.
Ashley McBryde -- 8:30 p.m., JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.
Fuggins Wheat Band -- 8:30 p.m., JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.
Take Cover -- 8:30 p.m., JJ's Grill, Rogers.
Wanda Watson -- Landry's New Orleans Cafe, Fort Smith.
Samantha Hunt -- 8 p.m., Levi's Gastrolounge, Rogers.
The Medicine Man Show -- 7 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.
Tuba Christmas -- 11:30 a.m., Riverfront Pavilion, Fort Smith. Free.
Dave Smith Trio -- 8 p.m.; Sunshine Ramblers at noon, Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
Jon Shorter & The Gateway Band -- 10 p.m., Ryleighs, Fayetteville. $5.
Sounds of the Season -- 2-3 p.m., with students from Will Bush Violin Studio, Shiloh Museum, Springdale.
Rochelle Bradshaw -- with Hypnotion, Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $5.
Sunday
Open Mic Night -- 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Terrapin Flyer -- 9 p.m., featuring Melvin Seals, George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $15.
Harmonia -- 7 p.m., St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Fayetteville. $10.
Hawk and Seed -- 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.
Monday
Dave Smith Trio -- 7 p.m., Core Public House, Springdale.
Tuesday
Mannheim Steamroller -- 3 p.m., ArcBest Performing Arts Center, Fort Smith. $50-$53.
Russ Hutchison -- 5 p.m., JJ's Grill, Bella Vista.
Jovan Arrellano -- JJ's Grill, Dickson Street.
Tony Alvarez -- 6 p.m., JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.
Gabe & Damon -- 6 p.m., JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.
Mattie Neumier -- 6 p.m., JJ's Grill, Rogers.
Open Mic Night -- Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.
Jed Clampit -- 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.
Wednesday
Metal Night -- with Not So Silent Night, Chemical Discipline, Izuna, and Judgemental, George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville.
Johnny Dale Roberts -- 5 p.m., JJ's Grill, Bella Vista.
Copelin Bates -- JJ's Grill, Dickson Street.
Jocko -- 6 p.m., JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.
Tony Alvarez -- 6 p.m., JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.
Lukas Wigington -- 6 p.m., JJ's Grill, Rogers.
LucioPro Variety Show -- 8 p.m., Ryleighs, Fayetteville.
Thursday
Katy Guillen & the Girls -- 7:30 p.m., AAC Live, Fort Smith. $40.
Sarah Hughes -- 6 p.m., Bentonville Brewing Co., Bentonville.
Randall Shreve -- 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Rocket Coma -- 8:30 p.m., with Drawing Blanks, Bottlerocket, and Witchsister, George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $7.
