Subscribe Register Login

Friday, December 09, 2016, 1:21 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

LIVE! in NWA

This article was published today at 1:00 a.m.

mannheim-steamroller-considered-one-of-the-top-christmas-musical-groups-in-the-nation-mannheim-steamroller-has-enjoyed-mass-acclaim-for-its-rock-interpretations-of-classic-holiday-songs-the-group-will-travel-to-fort-smith-for-a-matinee-concert-on-tuesday-as-part-of-the-season-of-entertainment-36-at-uafs-the-concert-will-take-place-at-3-pm-at-the-arcbest-performing-arts-center-in-the-fort-smith-convention-center-and-was-added-after-the-original-730-pm-showing-sold-out-ticketsuafsedu-or-788-7300-50-53

MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER — Considered one of the top Christmas musical groups in the nation, Mannheim Steamroller has enjoyed mass acclaim for its rock interpretations of classic holiday songs. The group will travel to Fort Smith for a matinee concert on Tuesday as part of the Season of Entertainment 36 at UAFS. The concert will take place at 3 p.m. at the ArcBest Performing Arts Center in the Fort Smith Convention Center and was added after the original 7:30 p.m. showing sold out. tickets.uafs.edu or 788-7300. $50-$53.

KATY GUILLEN & THE GIRLS — Katy Guillen has been influenced by blues, flamenco, rock & roll and folk, and her roots rock trio — Katy (guitar, vocals),...

STILL ON THE HILL — Local folk duo Still on the Hill will perform at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Bentonville Public Library with music from their new CD “S...

Today

CongaKeyz Jazz Duo -- 6 p.m., Azul Tequila, Bentonville.

Theta Theorum -- 9 p.m., with Take the Space, Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

Andrew Raines & The Paradigms -- 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Voxana -- 7 p.m., Bentonville Brewing Co., Bentonville.

American Icon -- 10 p.m., Johnny Cash tribute band, Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Mountain Sprout -- Chelsea's Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Roby Pantall Jazz Duo -- 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges, Bentonville.

Daniel Jordan -- 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Keith Nicholson -- 7 p.m., Fred's Hickory Inn, Bentonville.

Goose -- 9:30 p.m.; Brick Fields at 7; Silver Shakers at 6, George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.

Callie Hopper -- 7 p.m., JJ's Grill, Bella Vista.

Aaron Wood's Band -- JJ's Grill, Dickson Street.

Take Cover -- 8:30 p.m., JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.

Jillia Jackson -- 8:30 p.m., JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.

Wes Hart -- 8:30 p.m., JJ's Grill, Rogers.

Good Luck Slim -- Landry's New Orleans Cafe, Fort Smith.

Randall Shreve -- 8 p.m., Levi's Gastrolounge, Rogers.

The Medicine Man Show -- 8 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Sad Daddy -- 9 p.m., Ryleighs, Fayetteville. $5.

Caroling on the Creek -- 5-9 p.m., Shiloh Square, Springdale.

Paper Jam Band -- 9 p.m., Shirley's Bar, Springdale. $5.

Me Like Bees -- Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $5.

DJ Boyd -- 10 p.m., Teatro Scarpino, Fayetteville.

Saturday

Still on the Hill -- 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library.

American Icon -- 10 p.m., Johnny Cash tribute band, Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Earl & Them -- Chelsea's Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Escape Tones -- 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Matt Noble -- 7 p.m., Fred's Hickory Inn, Bentonville.

Arkansauce -- 10 p.m.; Dana Louise in the lounge, George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $8.

Keith Nicholson Trio -- 7 p.m., JJ's Grill, Bella Vista.

Wes Hart -- JJ's Grill, Dickson Street.

Ashley McBryde -- 8:30 p.m., JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.

Fuggins Wheat Band -- 8:30 p.m., JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.

Take Cover -- 8:30 p.m., JJ's Grill, Rogers.

Wanda Watson -- Landry's New Orleans Cafe, Fort Smith.

Samantha Hunt -- 8 p.m., Levi's Gastrolounge, Rogers.

The Medicine Man Show -- 7 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

Tuba Christmas -- 11:30 a.m., Riverfront Pavilion, Fort Smith. Free.

Dave Smith Trio -- 8 p.m.; Sunshine Ramblers at noon, Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Jon Shorter & The Gateway Band -- 10 p.m., Ryleighs, Fayetteville. $5.

Sounds of the Season -- 2-3 p.m., with students from Will Bush Violin Studio, Shiloh Museum, Springdale.

Rochelle Bradshaw -- with Hypnotion, Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $5.

Sunday

Open Mic Night -- 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Terrapin Flyer -- 9 p.m., featuring Melvin Seals, George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $15.

Harmonia -- 7 p.m., St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Fayetteville. $10.

Hawk and Seed -- 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.

Monday

Dave Smith Trio -- 7 p.m., Core Public House, Springdale.

Tuesday

Mannheim Steamroller -- 3 p.m., ArcBest Performing Arts Center, Fort Smith. $50-$53.

Russ Hutchison -- 5 p.m., JJ's Grill, Bella Vista.

Jovan Arrellano -- JJ's Grill, Dickson Street.

Tony Alvarez -- 6 p.m., JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.

Gabe & Damon -- 6 p.m., JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.

Mattie Neumier -- 6 p.m., JJ's Grill, Rogers.

Open Mic Night -- Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.

Jed Clampit -- 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.

Wednesday

Metal Night -- with Not So Silent Night, Chemical Discipline, Izuna, and Judgemental, George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville.

Johnny Dale Roberts -- 5 p.m., JJ's Grill, Bella Vista.

Copelin Bates -- JJ's Grill, Dickson Street.

Jocko -- 6 p.m., JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.

Tony Alvarez -- 6 p.m., JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.

Lukas Wigington -- 6 p.m., JJ's Grill, Rogers.

LucioPro Variety Show -- 8 p.m., Ryleighs, Fayetteville.

Thursday

Katy Guillen & the Girls -- 7:30 p.m., AAC Live, Fort Smith. $40.

Sarah Hughes -- 6 p.m., Bentonville Brewing Co., Bentonville.

Randall Shreve -- 7:30 p.m., Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Rocket Coma -- 8:30 p.m., with Drawing Blanks, Bottlerocket, and Witchsister, George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $7.

Please send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Jocelyn.

-- Jocelyn Murphy

jmurphy@nwadg.com

NAN What's Up on 12/09/2016

Print Headline: LIVE! in NWA

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: LIVE! in NWA

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online