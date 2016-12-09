Home / Latest News /
Police: Former coach at Arkansas junior high school accused in sex case involving students
A former teacher and coach at an Arkansas junior high school is facing charges of sexual indecency with a child and sexual assault in a case involving students, authorities said.
Sheridan Police Department detective Mike Thomas said Tyler Pickett, 27, was arrested Thursday.
Pickett faces charges that include nine counts of sexual indecency with a child and three counts of first-degree sexual assault.
Pickett was a baseball coach at Sheridan Junior High School, Thomas said. The case involved three victims who were students, and the crimes are alleged to have occurred between May and the second week of August, the detective added.
A spokesman for the Sheridan School District said Thursday that Pickett was placed on administrative leave when the district first learned of the police investigation in September. He resigned from his position on Oct. 26.
"We are aware that Tyler Pickett, a former Sheridan School District teacher and coach, was arrested today after a three-month investigation by the Sheridan Police Department," spokesman Lauren Goins said in an emailed statement. "Upon learning of the allegations surrounding the employee, the district took immediate actions to ensure the safety of our students and worked closely with the appropriate local and state agencies with their investigations."
Goins said the district would not comment further because the matter "involves a former employee of the district."
LR1955 says... December 8, 2016 at 2:29 p.m.
Boys or girls ?!?!
ArkansasHawk says... December 8, 2016 at 4:22 p.m.
Does it really matter the gender of the students? Regardless they are underage and If guilty should be punished.
mrcharles says... December 8, 2016 at 4:29 p.m.
Yes it matters the gender. It is probably , though no known facts are known at this time, but gives rise to the spiraling out of control LGBT problem that so many worry about though some smart -alec tried to tell me most are heterosexual adult -minor criminal actions that occur in these teacher-student matters.
What is modern is that I see a lot of attractive female teachers taking advantage of young boys. That didnt happen in my day. Eve strikes again. Almost rising to the level of need fro profiling isnt it.
BEARTRAP919 says... December 8, 2016 at 6:28 p.m.
Strange stuff happens in the Boonies of Arkansas, One man got 300 years because he had pictures and looked at underage kids,This is probably the Largest Case ever held in the State. How many Years will this man or woman or whatever it was Get for actually laying on of the Hands, Or other body parts???? Too many Questions, Too Few Answers,
