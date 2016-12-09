Robbers shoot into Pulaski County convenience store, take money, authorities say

A convenience store clerk told Pulaski County authorities two robbers shot their way into the store and took an undisclosed amount of money early Friday morning.

According to an incident report, Pulaski County sheriff’s deputies arrived around 12:40 a.m. at the Shell gas station, located at 5919 Crystal Hill Road — just off Interstate 40. The gunmen, both black males, shot into the store because the doors were locked while the employee was stocking shelves.

The robbers took an undisclosed amount of money and drove off in an unknown direction, authorities said. The employee was not harmed during the incident.