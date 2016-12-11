Cabot athletic director leaves for state job

— After 5 1/2 years as the Cabot School District’s director of athletics, Steve Roberts is about to take the next step in his professional career.

Roberts was recently hired as director for the Arkansas Activities Association in North Little Rock. The AAA overseas athletic competitions in the state. Roberts will start his new duties Jan. 2. The AAA also hired Derek Walter of Conway. Walter is currently the director of external operations at the University of Central Arkansas.

“It was a difficult decision to leave here,” Roberts said Monday. “I work with wonderful people, administratively, coaches, teachers, our athletic staff. It’s hard to leave them. They are fantastic at what they do. They love kids.

“But I’m excited about a new opportunity with AAA. I’m excited about my job responsibilities, which will be selling corporate sponsorships for the AAA, making sure we fulfill our commitment to our current sponsors and seeking other sponsors. I’ll be working with two sports. I don’t know yet which two sports that will be, but I’m excited about that opportunity.”

One of the appealing parts of going to work at the AAA for Roberts is not having to work many evenings.

“I’ll go from working every night of the week, which I’ve done for the past 30 years, to not having to work every night,” he said. “There will be a lot of time involved. The time commitment at night is not what it is here.”

Roberts said he looks forward to spending more nights at home with his wife, Sherri.

“I’m looking forward to that in a tremendous way,” he said.

Prior to coming to Cabot, Roberts was a longtime football coach. He was head coach at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro for nine seasons. Roberts resigned following the 2010 season and was hired at Cabot in spring 2011, replacing longtime athletic director Johnny White.

Roberts was also head coach at Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia and Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, Louisiana.

Roberts said he has no plans to move from Cabot.

“This is a great place to live,” he said. “We’re looking forward to the challenges that lie ahead. We love Cabot. I don’t see us moving.”

Cabot School District Superintendent Tony Thurman said Roberts made a big impact on the athletic program at Cabot.

“Not only is he highly organized and a meticulous planner; he is genuinely one of the most humble, genuine individuals you’ll ever meet,” Thurman said. “He has been a great mentor, leader and friend to our coaching staff. Every member of our athletic staff is genuinely disappointed with Coach Roberts leaving the district, but we all understand that the position with AAA is perfect for him.

“Though we will miss having Coach Roberts in our district, he will serve AAA well and will continue to impact every person that he comes into contact with in a positive way. I guarantee it.”

Thurman said the school board will consider Roberts’ resignation at the Dec. 13 board meeting.

“We have not set a definite timeline to fill the position,” Thurman said. “We have started receiving inquiries about the opening, and we will take as much time as needed to find the right person to lead our program.”

Assistant athletic director Kelly Spencer will be the contact person for the athletic department until Roberts’ replacement is hired, Thurman said.

AAA Executive Director Lance Taylor said Roberts’ integrity will be big for the organization.

“I think that automatically will help us around the state,” Taylor said. “I think this job fits Steve perfectly with his background and all his experience on the high school and college level in both coaching and as athletic director. I think it’s going to be a great fit for us, and hopefully, it’s a great fit for him. I think he’s excited. We’re excited equally. We’re looking forward to it.”

Roberts said coming to Cabot was a “blessing.”

“My parents lived in North Little Rock,” he said. “I got to spend the last three years of my dad’s life here, 20 minutes away from him. That has been very special for us. Our daughter Abby, while it was difficult at first, moving prior to her junior year in high school, had a terrific transition for her and into college. There are so many blessings.

“It’s just about the people you get to be around every day. That’s been a tremendous blessing as well.”

Roberts said he misses coaching but doesn’t want to return to the job.

“There are aspects of it that I miss, but not enough to get back in it,” he said.

Roberts said coaching at the NCAA Division I level is rewarding “if you are willing to move often.”

“Sometimes, it’s very long distances away from what you consider to be home; it’s a good career,” he said. “It’s rewarding dealing with kids and seeing them grow and learn. You have such an opportunity to have an influence on other people’s lives in those positions that is it very rewarding, but it is a tough existence. It’s a rat race.

“The most fun I ever had coaching was at SAU. The biggest challenge I ever had was at Arkansas State. Both of those times were rewarding.”

