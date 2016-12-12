Subscribe Register Login

Monday, December 12, 2016, 4:28 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Sheriff: Man uses front-end loader to repeatedly pick up, drop son's mobile home

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 3:48 p.m.

PARSONSFIELD, Maine — Authorities say a Maine man used a front-end loader to repeatedly pick up and drop his son's mobile home during a family dispute and only stopped when he learned his 7-year-old grandson was inside.

The York County sheriff's office said 50-year-old John Bubar was involved in a dispute with his 27-year-old son, Michael, on Sunday over rent payments and debris in the yard.

The son and his family live in a mobile home on John Bubar's property in Parsonsfield.

Authorities say the elder Bubar damaged the mobile home with a front-end loader and backhoe.

Bubar was arrested on a charge of domestic violence reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon. His grandson wasn't hurt.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Sheriff: Man uses front-end loader to repeatedly pick up, drop son's mobile home

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online