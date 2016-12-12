Home / Latest News /
Sheriff: Man uses front-end loader to repeatedly pick up, drop son's mobile home
By The Associated Press
PARSONSFIELD, Maine — Authorities say a Maine man used a front-end loader to repeatedly pick up and drop his son's mobile home during a family dispute and only stopped when he learned his 7-year-old grandson was inside.
The York County sheriff's office said 50-year-old John Bubar was involved in a dispute with his 27-year-old son, Michael, on Sunday over rent payments and debris in the yard.
The son and his family live in a mobile home on John Bubar's property in Parsonsfield.
Authorities say the elder Bubar damaged the mobile home with a front-end loader and backhoe.
Bubar was arrested on a charge of domestic violence reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon. His grandson wasn't hurt.
