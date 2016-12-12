Stocks mostly lower, but energy lifts Dow

NEW YORK — Stocks are moving mostly lower on Wall Street, except for energy companies, which rose along with the price of oil.

Big jumps in Exxon Mobil and Chevron nudged the Dow Jones industrial average higher Monday, but other major market indexes fell. The Dow is at a record high.

The price of crude oil jumped 3 percent after oil-producing countries outside of OPEC agreed to reduce production. OPEC nations had already agreed on their own production cuts.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index slipped 4 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,255. The S&P 500 is coming off its sixth straight gain, its longest winning streak since June 2014.

The Dow climbed 26 points, or 0.1 percent, to 19,782. The Nasdaq composite lost 40 points, or 0.7 percent, to 5,404.

Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.