Pedestrian fatally struck while trying to cross I-30 in Little Rock
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 8:03 a.m.
Interstate 30 at Scott Hamilton Drive
A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle while crossing an interstate in Little Rock early Tuesday morning, authorities said.
Antonious D. Williams, 40, of Little Rock was trying to cross Interstate 30 near Scott Hamilton Drive shortly after midnight when he was hit by a 2001 Chevrolet that was traveling east, according to an Arkansas State Police report.
No one else was reported injured in the wreck, and conditions were rainy and wet at the time.
Williams' death is the 510th on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.
