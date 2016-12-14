91-year-old woman robbed, dragged on ground in Little Rock, police say

A 91-year-old woman suffered a deep gash and a busted lip after a robber grabbed her purse and yanked her to the ground Tuesday, police said.

The victim told police she was taking groceries from her car to her home on Fair Oaks Drive shortly before noon when a man came from the side of her house and grabbed her purse.

The woman said she tried to hold on to her bag, but the assailant pulled her to the ground and dragged her before she let go, an officer wrote in a report.

The 91-year-old had a deep cut in her right forearm, a busted lip and a bruise under her left eye, according to the report. She was taken to CHI St. Vincent for treatment, police said.

The victim was not able to give a detailed description of the robber, police said, and no suspect was named on the report.