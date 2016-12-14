Arkansas woman dies after vehicle collides with truck on U.S. 63

An Arkansas woman was fatally struck by a tractor-trailer after her vehicle veered into the opposing lane on U.S. 63 Tuesday afternoon, according to Arkansas State Police.

Debra Bray, 43, of Maynard was driving a 2001 Ford north on the highway in Greene County and was approaching the Craighead County line when her vehicle crossed into the southbound lane and collided with a 2017 Freightliner, according to a police report.

No one else was injured in the wreck. The weather was cloudy and the road was dry at the time, police said.

Bray's death is the 512th on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.