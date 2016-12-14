Home / Latest News /
Opponents urge panel to block Arkansas Ten Commandments monument plan
By The Associated Press
LITTLE ROCK — Opponents of an effort to build a Ten Commandments monument near Arkansas' Capitol are urging a panel to reject the statue, while the lawmaker behind the display says the only decision that remains is where to put it.
A subcommittee of the Capitol Arts and Grounds Commission on Wednesday heard from supporters and opponents of the privately funded monument. Lawmakers last year approved legislation requiring the state to allow the display, and the panel must approve its design and location.
Opponents told the panel they believed the statue was an unconstitutional endorsement of religion and would invite lawsuits. Republican Sen. Jason Rapert called that criticism an attempt to intimidate officials, and said the debate over the monument ended when lawmakers approved the legislation last year.
LR1955 says... December 14, 2016 at 4:09 p.m.
The Arkansas Capitol Arts and Grounds Commission are considering approval/locations for four proposals for new additions to Capitol grounds monuments. The most recent/ fourth monument proposal is from Gold Star Families, an organization dedicated to remembering those whose lives were lost in war. It joins the legislatively approved Ten Commandments Monument, the Satanic Temple's statute of Baphomet, and an atheist's proposal for a Wall of Separation, to symbolize the constitutional divide between church and state.
There are 3 locations I think would work:
1) Sen. Jason Rapert's parking spot.
2) At the S. end of the property between State Capital Dr. and the AR Supreme Court Bldg.
3) At the N. edge of the property, corner of 3rd and State Capital Dr., right across the street from the Ecumenical Buddhist Society of Little Rock.
