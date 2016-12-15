Home / Latest News /
American Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Little Rock
This article was published today at 4:47 p.m. Updated today at 4:55 p.m.
An Indianapolis-bound American Airlines flight departing from Dallas was forced to land Thursday afternoon in Little Rock because of a malfunctioning electronic cigarette, according to an airline spokesman.
The flight, American Airlines flight 1129, left Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport at 12:47 p.m., carrying 137 passengers and five crew members, said Shane Carter, spokesman for Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field.
During the flight, a passenger's electronic cigarette malfunctioned, prompting an emergency landing, according to an American Airlines statement.
Carter said the flight landed safely around 1:50 p.m. in Arkansas' capital city and taxied to the gate. No injuries were reported.
American Airlines was sending a replacement aircraft around 4:50 p.m. Thursday to Little Rock to continue the trip to Indianapolis, airline spokesman Ross Feinstein said.
The emergency landing has been reported to the Federal Aviation Administration.
JPRoland says... December 15, 2016 at 5:20 p.m.
Were there any movie stars on-board? Was the passenger trying to use an e-cigarette during flight or was it in his bag underneath? Can you bring an e-cig on board in your carry-on? When somebody says something "malfunctioned" it leads me to believe it was functioning prior,
LR1955 says... December 15, 2016 at 6:30 p.m.
I wouldn't think an e-cig or vape would be allowed to be carried on. Hey TSA, can you spell home-made bomb?
