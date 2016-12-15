American Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Little Rock

An Indianapolis-bound American Airlines flight departing from Dallas was forced to land Thursday afternoon in Little Rock because of a malfunctioning electronic cigarette, according to an airline spokesman.

The flight, American Airlines flight 1129, left Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport at 12:47 p.m., carrying 137 passengers and five crew members, said Shane Carter, spokesman for Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field.

During the flight, a passenger's electronic cigarette malfunctioned, prompting an emergency landing, according to an American Airlines statement.

Carter said the flight landed safely around 1:50 p.m. in Arkansas' capital city and taxied to the gate. No injuries were reported.

American Airlines was sending a replacement aircraft around 4:50 p.m. Thursday to Little Rock to continue the trip to Indianapolis, airline spokesman Ross Feinstein said.

The emergency landing has been reported to the Federal Aviation Administration.