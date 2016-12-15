Belk Bowl worth nearly $400,000 in bonuses to football staff

— Arkansas' appearance in the Belk Bowl is worth big money to the Razorbacks' football coaching staff.

The staff will be paid an estimated $390,416 in cumulative bowl bonuses, according to figures calculated by WholeHogSports.com.

The Razorbacks' nine full-time assistant coaches will receive a bonus of one month's base salary, while head coach Bret Bielema will receive a $50,000 bonus. Arkansas strength coach Ben Herbert will receive a bonus worth 75 percent of his base monthly salary.

Base monthly salaries were determined by dividing the coaches' annual salaries by 12. Taxes were not figured in the calculation of bowl bonuses.

Bielema, Herbert and the assistant coaches have a combined annual salary of $8.37 million.

According to terms of their contract, both of Arkansas' coordinators will receive bonuses greater than Bielema, whose bonus is a set figure. Defensive coordinator Robb Smith will receive a bonus of just less than $66,700 and offensive coordinator Dan Enos will receive a bonus of more than $58,300 before taxes, based on one-twelfth of their annual pay.

Arkansas' nine full-time assistants also received an extra month's salary for appearing in the Liberty Bowl last season and Texas Bowl in 2014, according to contracts.

It's unclear whether other football staffers receive bonuses for the bowl game.