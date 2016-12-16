Home / Latest News /
Arkansas Supreme Court says it opposes appointing judges, justices
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 1:53 p.m.
LITTLE ROCK— Arkansas' highest court says it opposes any effort to end popular election of justices and judges in the state, setting up a possible fight with lawmakers who have floated the change after a pair of state Supreme Court races this year marked by big spending by outside groups.
Five sitting members of the Supreme Court and two incoming justices issued a resolution Friday opposing any proposal to move the judicial selection process from elections to appointments in any form. Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson has said he thinks lawmakers should consider sending voters a proposal to have justices appointed rather than elected.
Outside groups and candidates spent more than $1.3 million on television ads in the March 1 election for two Arkansas Supreme Court seats.
libertas2u says... December 16, 2016 at 3:25 p.m.
Our Appellate Court came perilously close to having Michael Maggio as an appellate justice and he is the poster child of why trial court and higher judges should not be elected. The bribe he was caught taking one can ponder was not his first. Elected judges are not usually legal scholars and most have no prior experience as a judge unless they had a brief appointment as one. In states that don't elect trial court and higher judges a panel chooses from candidates that have already been a judge at the lower court level and have demonstrated good judgment and temperament. We have judges in our circuit courts that consistently show favoritism with attorneys, disdain for others, and a lack of respect for their role when dealing with the public appearing before them. We have some very bad judges that have numerous complaints filed against them that go unaddressed because the judiciary is loathe to remove a judge due to political fallout that might ensue. The legislature is on the absolute right tract and of course judges don't want things to change for the same reasons Congress will not vote for term limits; it's called protecting your nest.
tenpoint says... December 16, 2016 at 3:35 p.m.
i think the election of judges is the way it is supposed to be. the people that want the judges appointed want power. the people need to elect the judges is you can get a judge in there that is no good for the people . the people get them out.
