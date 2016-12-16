1 arrested after Arkansas woman tells police man hit her, choked her with bed sheet

A Conway woman told police Thursday that a man chased her through a house, destroyed her phone and hit her in the face before choking her with a bed sheet, yelling that he was going to kill her.

In a probable-cause affidavit, the woman said 33-year-old Jonathan Cummins of Conway had beaten her after waking up. She escaped the house on Fair Oaks Drive and ran to a neighbor’s to call police.

She told authorities Cummins had gotten high the night before and began to yell at her in the morning. He then pushed her, and as she tried to get away, he followed and began striking her. She picked up her phone to call 911, but he grabbed it and destroyed it, the affidavit said.

The woman broke free of Cummins, only to be recaptured. He started to choke her with a bed sheet, yelling that he was going to kill her. According to the affidavit, the woman was choked “to the point that she could not breathe and almost passed out.”

When she was interviewed by police, officers noticed small cuts on her lip and forehead and swelling on her face.

The woman also told police that she and Cummins had been jailed previously on misdemeanor charges after a dispute. Court records show both were charged in a Nov. 22 incident and are scheduled to appear in court Jan. 9.

Police found Cummins on Thursday afternoon and arrested him. He was booked into the Faulkner County jail at 3:25 p.m., charged with aggravated assault and interfering with emergency equipment. He’s being held without bail.