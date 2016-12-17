Millions to travel, celebrate holidays

Travelers will hit the skies, rails and roads in droves this holiday season as gasoline prices remain relatively low and consumer spending stays high.

AAA, the motor and leisure travel organization, said it expects 103 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from their homes between Friday and Jan. 2 -- the 11-day holiday season deemed by the organization. It's a projected 1.5 percent increase over last year's record total, meaning an additional 1.5 million people will be traveling this holiday season, said Michael Right, vice president for AAA Missouri, a regional office.

"Everybody is going somewhere," Right said.

The combination of low gasoline prices across the country and a fairly stable economy in 2016 have given people opportunities to travel, he added. Nationally, a gallon of gas on average costs $2.22 -- nearly 20 cents below the average cost of a gallon last year. Arkansans pay an average of $2.01 a gallon at the gas pumps.

"The economy is in its best shape in a decade and we're seeing a decrease in unemployment," Right said. "It's really improving consumer confidence. There is increased activity anytime the economy is improving."

Throw in the National Weather Service's forecast for mild weather in Arkansas next week, and truly 'tis the season for travel.

Temperatures are expected to climb to the mid-40s and lower 50s in most of the state by Wednesday, following a blast of arctic air that chilled the state this weekend, said National Weather Service meteorologist Lance Pyle of North Little Rock.

Forecasters called for a chance of light snow in Northwest Arkansas and a dusting for the northern half of the state tonight. The snow won't last, however, because of rapidly climbing temperatures early next week.

"We should see warmer, drier air sustained through Christmas," Pyle said. "There shouldn't be any weather-related problems for motorists."

When asked if the state could see snow on Christmas this year, Pyle laughed.

"Not a chance," he said.

Farther north, the weather forecast is a different story.

A persistent cold pattern over much of the Midwest will keep snow from melting across a large swath across the northern tier of states from Oregon to Maine. An active jet-stream track along that path will also increase chances for snow, the National Weather Service said.

According to data provided by the Weather Service, there's a 43 percent chance of a white Christmas in Chicago, a 30 percent chance for snow in Indianapolis on Dec. 25 and a 10 percent chance in New York City.

Those traveling to Duluth, Minn., for the holidays this year have a 97 percent chance of seeing snow on Christmas day, the Weather Service reported.

Even though Arkansas will likely avoid inclement weather during the holidays, long-distance travelers will still feel the effects of winter. Snow and ice could create delays at other airports, causing the cancellation of some flights and the rerouting of air traffic.

Arkansas -- including the capital city -- last saw snow on Christmas Day in 2012, when a strong storm system dumped up to 15 inches of snow in some areas of the state.

The warmer climates are destinations for the holiday travelers, Right said. AAA reports that people are more apt to go to Las Vegas or Orlando and South Palm Beach, Fla., than, say, Buffalo, N.Y.

"A lot of people have centered their Christmas vacations around warm weather," Right said.

Still, AAA is preparing for roadside assistance calls during the holidays from motorists caught up in inclement weather. Right said the organization expects it will receive 980,000 calls from stranded motorists from Friday to Jan. 2.

"If the weather [in the Midwest] hangs around for another week, it'll be brutal for travelers," he said.

Arkansas' Highway and Transportation Department will update its website daily to include highway work across the state's roadways. The site -- iDriveArkansas.com -- lists road closures during the holiday season.

On Friday, the site showed closures in Baxter, Crittenden, Jefferson, Marion, Miller and Randolph counties.

The state's largest airport is gearing up for holiday travel and will have additional employees on hand to help passengers navigate through the checking in and boarding of planes, said Shane Carter, a spokesman for the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field in Little Rock.

He advised people to arrive at the airport at least 90 minutes before their flights are scheduled to leave.

Carter also suggested people who don't often fly visit the Transportation Security Administration's website to learn about what items can be taken on flights.

"You can cut down on the stress if you do," he said.

The airport has also delayed its renovation project for the holidays, Carter added. The plan calls for upgrading the airport's concourse, restaurants and restrooms. Normally, the airport closes two gates at a time while construction is underway.

"We need all the gates functional for all our carriers during the holidays," he said.

Some travelers are planning to stay in Arkansas.

Mount Magazine State Park in Paris saw its largest crowd ever during Thanksgiving, said lodge manager Lee Woodard. The park fed 850 people on Nov. 17.

Woodard said he expects that bookings at the state park in Logan County will increase 3 to 5 percent during the Christmas holiday.

"We'll have people rent cabins and set up their Christmas trees inside," he said.

Montine McNulty, the executive director of the Arkansas Hospitality Association, said hotels and restaurants should see booming business at the end of the year.

"There are lots of things to do in the state," she said. "People will visit their families, but will choose to stay in hotels. We've already seen record numbers during the first half of the year.

"To have warm weather and no snow and ice for Christmas is wonderful for travelers."

State Desk on 12/17/2016