Sheriff: 1 officer dead, 1 injured in inmate attack at Arkansas jail

One correctional officer was killed and another was injured after an inmate attacked them inside the Miller County jail Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

Around 1 p.m., an inmate attacked officers Lisa Mauldin and Demaris Allen at the jail, located at 2300 East Street in Texarkana, the Miller County sheriff's office said in a statement.

Both women were transported to Wadley Regional Medical Center in Texarkana. Mauldin died from her injuries, and Allen was then taken to a hospital in Little Rock, the release said.

The detention center was secured and it remained on lockdown Sunday night, authorities said, adding Arkansas State Police are investigating the attack. The name of the inmate who attacked the officers was not immediately available.

The statement said officials at the jail are asking for "prayers for the families of these correction officers and for the agency as we mourn the loss of one of our own."