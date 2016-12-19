Arkansan sustains foot-long cut to midsection during fight in Little Rock, police say

A Mabelvale man told Little Rock police that he sustained a 12- to 14-inch-long cut to his abdomen during a fight Sunday morning.

Police spoke to 21-year-old James Nowlin at Baptist Health Medical Center a little after 4:30 a.m. A report said that at first he didn’t reveal anything because he didn’t “want any trouble from anybody,” but he relented and told officers what happened.

He told police that he and a friend had been drinking at Electric Cowboy, located at 9515 Interstate 30. After leaving, Nowlin and his friend pulled over at an unknown spot and got into a fight with three men he didn't know, he told police.

Nowlin said he was “sliced” during the fight, and his friend then took him to the hospital. Police described the cut as a “penetrating, horizontal abdominal incision, 12 to 14 inches long.”

When police spoke to the friend, he told them that after leaving Electric Cowboy, he and Nowlin were followed by a car with two men inside. Both cars pulled over at the intersection of Baseline and Chicot road — across the street from the Kum and Go gas station — and then the occupants fought.

Police had no detailed descriptions of the other men involved in the fight.