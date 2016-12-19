Governor names Arkansas real estate developer as newest member of Highway Commission

SPRINGDALE — Philip Taldo, a real estate broker and developer, is the newest Arkansas Highway Commission member.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson appointed Taldo on Monday to an at-large position on the commission. Taldo will replace Frank D. Scott Jr. Commission members serve 10-year terms.

Taldo, who lives in Springdale, is broker and co-owner of Weichert Realtors-The Griffin Co. and president of One Springdale, a real estate development company, and Partners Construction. He’s co-owner of Colonial Properties, a real estate holding and management company.

Taldo serves on the board of directors of the Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport Authority.

Hutchinson named Taldo to his Governor’s Working Group on Highway Funding in 2015.

Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.