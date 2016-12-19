Gunman robs Little Rock game store near UALR, police say

Police are searching for a gunman who robbed a game store near the University of Arkansas at Little Rock on Saturday evening.

Employees at the Game X Change, 3412 S. University Ave., told investigators it happened about 6:45 p.m. when the assailant entered the store, pointed a weapon and demanded cash from the registers, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The robber fled south from the business after getting $1,200, the report said. He is described as a black man who stands 5 foot 7 inches tall, weighs about 140 pounds and was wearing a gray hoodie, a black undershirt, black sweatpants and black shoes.

No injuries were reported, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.

Game X Change is in a shopping center on the west side of University north of Colonel Glenn Road and across the street from UALR.