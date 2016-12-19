Ousted North Little Rock coach hired to lead Parkview High football team

Brad Bolding, the fired high school football coach whose dismissal appeal from the North Little Rock School District was rejected last year, has accepted a head coaching job at Little Rock’s Parkview High School.

Bolding’s hiring, if formally approved by the state Board of Education, would come after the ousted coach spent eight years at North Little Rock High School.

He was dismissed in January 2015 over complaints that included a possible violation of the district’s purchasing and inventory policies and improper contact with the stepfather of a player, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

Bolding denied any wrongdoing, spending more than 80 minutes on the witness stand testifying about disagreements he had with district officials in the hopes of being rehired, according to the newspaper.

Check back with Arkansas Online for updates on this story and read Tuesday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

Information for this article was contributed by Jeremy Muck of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.