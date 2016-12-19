Reward climbs to $40,000 for leads in shooting death of 3-year-old in Little Rock

The reward amount has grown to $40,000 for information in the death of a 3-year-old boy who was shot while traveling to a west Little Rock shopping center with his grandmother.

The FBI's Little Rock office said Monday that it would offer a $20,000 reward, adding to a $20,000 reward previously offered by the Little Rock Police Department.

Police say the killing resulted from a road-rage incident Saturday night involving the driver of an older model black Chevrolet Impala and 3-year-old Acen King's grandmother, 47-year-old Kim King-Macon.

A person inside the Impala honked at King-Macon, who was waiting to turn westbound on to Mabelvale Cut Off Drive from Warren Drive in her 2006 Dodge Charger, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

King-Macon then honked her horn, angering the Impala’s driver, described as a black male, who then exited the vehicle, fired one shot and fled, police said.

Once King-Macon arrived at the JC Penney at the Shackleford Crossings shopping center, believing that no one had been shot, she discovered that Acen was slumped over in the seat with a gunshot wound, the grandmother told authorities.

Acen was taken to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock, where he was later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information regarding the city’s 40th homicide of 2016 is asked to call the FBI at (501) 221-9100 or Little Rock police at (501) 371-4636.

Information for this article was contributed by Ryan Tarinelli of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.