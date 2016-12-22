Police arrest Arkansas couple accused of stabbing woman's ex-boyfriend

Jacksonville police Tuesday night arrested a couple accused of stabbing the woman’s ex-boyfriend multiple times last week.

According to a police report, officers took 29-year-old Demetrius Goldsberry and 27-year-old Jennifer Bolton into custody a little past 7 p.m. in the 100 block of Union Street. Police said they attacked James Cason on Friday night after he arrived at their trailer.

Goldsberry had started a relationship with Bolton after Cason was “locked up” for six months, police said. Cason went to their trailer, located at 300 Taylor Road, in search of property that was removed from his residence, which he used to share with Bolton. Cason and Bolton also have a child together.

After Cason knocked, Goldsberry exited the front door and hit him in the throat, police said. Cason didn’t realize he’d been stabbed until he felt blood running down his neck.

The report said Goldsberry pinned Cason to the ground and hit him two more times. Cason said Bolton also came outside, and she stabbed him in the back of his left shoulder.

Cason told police he was able to escape his two assailants, and they initially chased him before turning back when Cason stepped onto a different trailer’s front porch.

Officers soon arrived at the scene, but Goldsberry and Bolton had already fled. Cason was taken to Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock and placed on a ventilator, which was later removed. He’d been stabbed in the front of his neck, his back below his left shoulder and his left hip.

Goldsberry and Bolton were booked into the Pulaski County jail early Tuesday morning. Goldsberry was charged with first-degree battery and Bolton faces a charge of first-degree domestic battery.