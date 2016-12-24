Linebacker wins small-college defensive award given by Little Rock Touchdown Club

LITTLE ROCK — A Lindenwood linebacker who made more tackles than any other college player is the winner of this year's Cliff Harris Award, given annually to the top defender in small-college football.

Conner Harris ended his career with 633 tackles for the NCAA Division II school located in St. Charles, Mo. As a senior, he had double-digit tackles in all but one game.

The award honors Cliff Harris, who went undrafted out of Ouachita Baptist and later played safety in five Super Bowls with the Dallas Cowboys. Cliff Harris and Conner Harris are not related.

To be eligible, a player must be in NCAA divisions II or III or the NAIA. The award is presented by the Little Rock Touchdown Club and the Wright, Lindsey, Jennings law firm.